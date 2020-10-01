A Milton man is facing years in prison after he allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.
Garrett Wheeler, 28, was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Sept. 17.
According to court documents, the sexual assault and threat happened on June 22 in Milton.
Wheeler could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 3½ to 7 years for endangering the welfare of a child and 3½ to 7 years for witness tampering if he is convicted.