NORTH HAVERHILL — A judge has reduced by a year the minimum sentence of the driver who in a failed suicide attempt, crashed into and killed a Vermont couple and their unborn child on Interstate 89.
Robert J. Dellinger, 60, of Pennsylvania and Sunapee, pleaded guilty in April 2015 to two counts of negligent homicide-DUI and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 7, 2013 crash on I-89 in Lebanon.
According to court documents, Dellinger, was despondent and seeking to commit suicide when he drove his Chevrolet Silverado pickup across the median, colliding with a vehicle driven by Amanda Murphy.
The crash killed Murphy, 24; her fiancée Jason Timmons, 29; as well as the baby Murphy was due to deliver in a month.
In December 2019, Dellinger, who has multiple sclerosis, filed a motion to suspend his sentences for negligent homicide, saying his health has “seriously declined” and was further threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sitting in Grafton County Superior Court, Judge Lawrence MacLeod had originally sentenced Dellinger to consecutive terms of between 4.5 years minimum and 10 years maximum on each of the negligent homicide-DUI convictions and gave him a suspended sentence of 3.5 to 7 years for his conviction on the second-degree assault conviction.
MacLeod held a hearing on Dellinger’s motion in May and issued an order late last month.
“Suspension of the defendant’s maximum sentences would inappropriately undermine the court’s sentencing scheme in this case as a whole given the totality of the circumstances surrounding the crimes, particularly with regard to the objective of general deterrence of crimes of this kind and concomitantly the public’s trust in the courts relative to sentencing with regard to the same,” MacLeod wrote.
MacLeod said he was suspending Dellinger’s sentence on one of the negligent homicide-DUI convictions “but otherwise the motion is denied consistent with this order.”
Dellinger will be eligible for parole in February 2022.