Officials placed a Minnesota prison on an emergency lockdown Sunday after about 100 inmates in one living unit refused to return to their cells, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmates are now back in their cells, but union representatives for correctional officers said the situation highlights staffing problems that have degraded the quality of life for inmates and security for prison personnel.

DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said no injuries were reported at Stillwater Prison, which remained on lockdown Sunday night. The agency brought in negotiators and prison officers who specialize in responding to riots "out of an abundance of caution."