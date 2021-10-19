The pair sought in connection with the disappearance of Elijah “Eli” Lewis appeared in a New York City courtroom late Monday and agreed to return to New Hampshire, prosecutors said.
Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, could be arraigned in the Granite State as early as Tuesday on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment, said Benjamin Agati, the homicide prosecutor overseeing the investigation.
Since late last week, authorities have been searching for Dauphinais, who is Eli’s mother, and Stapf in connection to Eli’s disappearance. Authorities said the 5-year-old has not been seen by “independent individuals” for six months, and searches have concentrated on the lake and woodlands near the Merrimack home where Dauphinais and Stapf lived.
New York City Transit Police arrested the pair on Sunday.
Searchers used drones, helicopters and underwater devices on Monday in an effort to locate Eli.
Agati has said the efforts will continue until Eli is found, and that there is a chance that he may be alive, possibly in a case of mistaken identity.
“We’re hoping to find him in good condition. I would be less than honest if I didn’t say that the chances of that are not looking great at this point,” he said Monday. Agati’s comments were provided by independent journalist Jeffrey Hastings.
Late last week, authorities announced that Eli was missing and they wanted to speak to Dauphinais and Stapf.
The two are expected to be arraigned in the Nashua branch of Hillsborough County Superior Court.
The witness tampering charges allege that Dauphinais and Stapf asked others to lie about Eli and his whereabouts, knowing that workers with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families were searching for him.
The endangerment charges allege that they have violated a duty of care to the boy.
Agati said authorities had no tips that the pair were in New York City; he credited Transit Police there with spotting them.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 503- 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). The lead investigator, Detective Sgt. Kelly Healey of the Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.