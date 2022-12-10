Mom sues DCYF over son's homicide in 2019
Buy Now

Danielle Vaughan of Manchester chokes back tears as she details repeated abuse that led to the homicide of her son, Dennis Jr., in December 2019.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

CONCORD — A Manchester mother has launched a wrongful death suit against the state’s child protection system, charging its negligence led to the homicide of her 5-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Danielle Vaughan also brought the seven-count suit last week on behalf of her other children, who at one time lived with her mother, Sherry Connor, in Laconia where the boy, Dennis Vaughan Jr., died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

Suit filed just before statute of limitations runs out
Buy Now

Danielle Vaughan of Manchester talks about her wrongful-death lawsuit against the state Division of Children, Youth and Families over the death of her 5-year-old son, Dennis Jr., on Christmas Eve in 2019. Kevin Leonard, foreground, is Vaughan’s lawyer.