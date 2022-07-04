Money-transfer apps — embraced by millions for their convenience and ease of use — have become a popular vehicle for scam artists, who can get payouts just as easily from unsuspecting victims.
That happened last weekend to Manchester resident Katelyn DuLong, who forked over $8,400 to a person she believed was a Bank of America employee querying her about a potential unauthorized transfer from her account.
The 26-year-old microbiologist fell victim to a sophisticated scam involving text messages, calls from a spoofed telephone number and use of Zelle, one of the nation’s largest money-transferring apps.
“It’s devastating,” said DuLong, who realized on June 3 that she had been duped. “It’s heart-wrenching. I felt violated.”
She is not the only one. In Manchester, police reported receiving four complaints about Zelle-related scams in early June.
And according to reports from media such as the New York Times and WABC in Chicago, scammers frequently complete their scams with a Zelle transfer.
In an email, Bank of America said it takes efforts to make customers aware of scams, including a page on its website. When a BoA customer commences a Zelle transfer to a new recipient, the bank includes a warning that it should only be to someone they trust.
And it warns that the money shouldn’t be transferred as the result of an unexpected call or text.
“It’s unfortunate when people fall for scams like this and send money to scammers posing as a legitimate business. Banks would not ask a customer to transfer funds between accounts in order to prevent fraud nor request sensitive account information,” the bank said in an email.
The bank did not answer questions about how many of its customers fall victims to Zelle-enabled scams.
Also on its website, Bank of America warns that if a customer authorizes transfer to a scammer, often the bank can do little to recover the money.
To DuLong, the loss was devastating, she and her husband had been saving the money for the last two years with the hopes of putting a down payment on a house.
She filed a police report and a claim through the bank.
Ten days after she realized she had been scammed, Bank of America rejected DuLong’s claim. She authorized the transfer, the bank said.
But two hours after the New Hampshire Union Leader contacted Bank of America to ask about her case, she said the bank telephoned her and said they were crediting her account.
The bank told her they did so because the scammer impersonated a Bank of America employee, she said.
“I sighed in relief,” DuLong said. “I really didn’t think this was going to go in my favor.”
DuLong said she has been a customer of Bank of America since she was 17. She knew the bank offered Zelle, but she had never used it until she was roped into the scam.
She received a text, supposedly from the bank, asking if she had authorized a $3,500 transfer in Georgia.
A phone call quickly followed with Bank of America on the caller ID. The caller gave a name and ID number and talked her through the transfer. She made similar transfers the following two days.
“It’s extremely advanced,” she said about the scam. “I’m a scientist. I look for the facts. I didn’t suspect a thing with this.”
Some of the nation’s largest banks founded Zelle in 2016. According to its website, transfers can be completed with just a mobile phone number or email address. But Zelle warns that once a payment is authorized to another Zelle user, it can’t be canceled.
“Money moves quickly, directly into their recipient’s bank account, typically in a matter of minutes,” Zelle said in a video on its page.