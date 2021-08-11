Berlin police are mum on whether a member of the department convicted last year of using a drone to hunt for moose in Dixville was ever disciplined by the department.
During a one-day bench trial on July 23, 2020, in Lancaster District Court, Judge Janet Subers found Wade Goulet, 41, of Milan, guilty of using a drone to scout for moose on Oct. 23, 2019, and then sharing what he observed with others.
According to Fish and Game officials, using a drone is illegal because it violates the principle of fair chase, giving access to larger and more remote areas than a hunter could reach on foot.
“I think it’s particularly egregious for a licensed guide to violate this provision for the purpose of making money,” Subers said during the trial. “It’s not just about taking the moose for food or trophy or whatever other reason that you’re out there hunting moose. A licensed guide is out there for the sole purpose of making money … and it’s not fair to the other hunters, certainly not fair to wildlife and it’s not fair chase.”
Fish and Game prosecutors told Subers that Goulet, a licensed New Hampshire guide, was moonlighting for Northern New England Outfitters in Errol, which was eager to find a trophy-sized moose for a client who had paid the company $5,000 for the opportunity.
The Union Leader recently learned about the incident through a tip mailed anonymously to the newspaper.
Goulet, according to published accounts, is a graduate of Berlin High School who has been with the Berlin Police Department since 2004. He was a classmate at both Berlin High School and the New Hampshire Police Academy with Dustin Parent, who is a co-owner of Northern New England Outfitters. At trial, Parent testified that he is a lieutenant with the Gilford Police Department.
The Berlin Police Department’s online staff directory says Goulet is a detective sergeant.
A call Tuesday seeking comment from Berlin Deputy Chief Daniel Buteau was not returned. Buteau is a frequent spokesman for the agency and was on the state’s witness list for Goulet’s trial, but did not testify.
As a result of his conviction, Goulet was fined and had his hunting license suspended for a year and his guide license suspended for three years, a Fish and Game official said Tuesday.
While the state urged Subers to impose a relatively lenient financial penalty on Goulet — $248 per conviction — the judge demurred, saying the fines might be appropriate if this was “a regular hunter — and not a licensed guide.”
Subers earlier noted that she is not obliged to follow the state’s sentencing guidelines and also explained her rationale for fining Goulet $1,240 per conviction.
Goulet admitted in his own testimony to breaking the law, she said, including his telling a hunter he encountered on Flume Brook Road that he was “looking for moose” for a 55-inch antler challenge and was working for a guide service.
Conservation Officer Chris Egan, who along with fellow officer Eric Fluette presented the state’s case, said it was not an accident that Goulet was using a drone to find moose at the midpoint of the 2019 moose hunt.
The timing was suspicious, said Egan, because it came “when his boss still had ... a 50-plus inch challenge moose client remaining. That is no coincidence.”
The conservation officers said even though Goulet told a hunter in Dixville and Parent that he had not seen any moose while using the drone, that information alone is significant because it saves a hunter from spending time on a futile search.
In his closing argument, Goulet said the drone “was never used to harvest a moose and to say ‘assist,’ ... it’s kind of tough to say ‘assist’” because the word was “so unclear.”
He said that “should I, the defendant, be found guilty of these violations of ‘un-clarity,’” the real penalty would be the loss of his hunting and guide licenses.
His guide license, Goulet said, “is a good form of secondary income for my family” and to lose it would not be “fair.” He estimated that “over the course of not having a guide’s license, I’m going to be in the hole for around $20,000.”