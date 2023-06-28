Virginia high school graduation shooting

Police vehicles are seen parked near a park where, according to the police, a gunman opened fire on June 6, in Richmond, Virginia, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. 

 TWITTER@GOADGATSBY/via REUTERS

A growing number of Americans, including Democrats and Republicans, now view gun violence as a significant problem, and a majority expect it to get worse over the next five years, according to a new poll released Wednesday from Pew Research Center.

While the poll found that twice as many Democrats as Republicans said gun violence is a “very big” problem in the nation — 81% of Democrats compared to 38% of Republicans — Pew noted that, over the last year, the number of people in both parties who said gun violence is a “very big” problem has increased 11%.