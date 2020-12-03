Police in Merrimack are trying to determine who is responsible for vandalizing a gated storage facility and breaking into more than 90 storage units and stealing motorcycles and other valuables.
The thieves cut the locks or the mechanism on the overhead doors to 94 storage units at Extra Space Storage, 751 Daniel Webster Highway. The break-ins occurred last week either late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Chris Spillane of the Merrimack Police Department, a representative from the business contacted police on the morning of Nov. 24 to inform them of the burglary.
The stolen items, worth thousands of dollars, included a couple of motorcycles and other large items, said Spillane.
Although 94 units were broken into, Spillane said the majority of those units did not have any items stolen from them.
“It is hard. We don’t have any surveillance video,” said Spillane, adding it is highly likely that the incident involved more than one thief and that they were on the scene for at least an hour.
Police believe the burglars cut a portion of a fence in the rear of the property in order to gain access to the gated facility. There is an area in the back of the property that was recently cleared near power lines.
“We have seen some information from two other towns that had similar thefts at their storage facilities within the recent past. We are following up with them,” said Spillane.
Authorities are keeping an eye on pawn shops, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace to determine if any of the stolen items are posted for sale.
Spillane said Extra Space Storage did not provide police with the names of the individuals who are renting the storage units that were compromised. He said the company told them that they were individually reaching out to the customers who were impacted.
Police said they are still unsure of all the items that were stolen during the break-ins. Although the thieves did get away with a couple of motorcycles, they abandoned at least one of the stolen motorcycles in the back of the site after, it appears, they were unable to push it up a hill, said Spillane.
“We are assisting with the authorities in the investigation in any way we can,” said McKall Morris, spokesperson with Extra Space Storage. “This is the only break-in we have reported at this facility on record.”
Morris said these types of incidents are highly unusual, stressing that safety is a top priority at Extra Space Storage.
As a result of the burglary, the company will be evaluating its safety and security protocols at the site, said Morris.
“It is a gated facility and it does have our typical security features,” she added.