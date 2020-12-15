The Attorney General’s Office has identified two people found dead in a south Manchester condominium complex Monday as a young mother and her 2-year-old son.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said the bodies of Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay, 2, were found in a residence at the Tall Pines Condominium complex at 1345 Bodwell Road in Manchester.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, an autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined the cause of Mercedes Tremblay’s death was a single gunshot wound of the head. The manner of her death is pending further investigation, officials said in a statement.
The cause and manner of Mason Tremblay’s death are still being investigated, officials said.
A spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the victims are mother and son.
Officials said based on the information developed so far, there is no evidence to suggest any ongoing threat to the public.
The investigation into this matter remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.
Police logged as a medical problem a call from the address at 11:55 a.m. Monday.
A resident said at one point police cleared out residents from the apartment building, which has about 30 units. But residents eventually returned to their apartments, she said.
Anyone who had contact with Mercedes Tremblay or Mason Tremblay since Dec. 6 is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 668-8711.