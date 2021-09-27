Mother of 4-year-old that overdosed on methadone sought by Manchester police Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Allison Richardson By Mark Hayward New Hampshire Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are seeking the mother of a 4-year-old who was taken to the hospital two months ago suffering from a methadone overdose.The child ingested the drug on July 24 while in the care of the mother, Allison Richardson, 25, police allege.An arrest warrant has been issued charging Richardson for child endangerment, police said.Anyone who knows her whereabouts can call Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Dover man arrested in Kingston hit-and-run that killed retired police officer Death of man in Rockingham County jail ruled accidental Cleared of attempted murder, sexual assault, Manchester man will spend the next 5 1/2 years in prison Manchester police investigate a shooting inside Elm Street bar Former Concord High teacher to plead guilty to sex crimes Windham man, 49, charged with shoplifting $3,500 worth of cosmetics Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Gilmanton man sought for alleged lewd conduct in restaurant drive-thru Pelham man accused of trying to steal catalytic converters from Mass. business Ransomware disrupts services at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin Request News Coverage