Manchester police are seeking the mother of a 4-year-old who was taken to the hospital two months ago suffering from a methadone overdose.

The child ingested the drug  on July 24 while in the care of the mother, Allison Richardson, 25, police allege.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging Richardson for child endangerment, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts can call Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.