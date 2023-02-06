PEABODY, Massachusetts — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died of an apparent fentanyl overdose while the two were living in a car last month was ordered held without bail by a judge who called the facts of the case "egregious."

Vanessa K. Jeising, 28, shook violently and wept at times as Judge James Barretto listened to the allegations against her during a detention hearing Friday afternoon.