BOSTON — A Methuen man who led police on a high-speed chase through multiple jurisdictions on a motorcycle after robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint was sentenced in federal court to seven and a half years in prison.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday to Caio Costa, 26, by U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin, after Costa pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence for robbing the Salem Five Bank on Main Street in Tewksbury on Sept. 25, 2020, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.