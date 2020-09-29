The lawyers of the man charged in negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph are arguing a 2019 police interview with Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been stopped when he said he did not feel like answering questions.
But in a bail hearing on Tuesday, state police detectives told Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein that they interpreted Zhukovskyy’s remarks to mean he felt physically unwell because of drug withdrawal, not that he wished to stop the interview.
Because the June 24, 2019 interview was paused to give Zhukovskyy coffee and a blanket, public defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin maintain he should have again been read his Miranda rights when the questioning resumed.
Bornstein will now determine whether some of the statements Zhukovskyy made that day should be suppressed.
The interview came three days after Zhukovskyy -- allegedly under the influence of drugs -- crossed into the eastbound lane of Route 2 and struck and killed members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Flanked by his lawyers, Zhukovskyy appeared via video from the Coos County House of Corrections.
Upon questioning by Duguay, State Police Sgt. Michael McLaughlin confirmed that at the start of the interview, he advised Zhukovskyy that Zhukovskyy had the right to remain silent and could stop answering questions at any time.
McLaughlin added that as many as five times, Zhukovskyy said he did not feel well and in general did not want to “answer anything,” something that he and State Police Detective Shawn Torsey interpreted to mean that Zhukovskyy was referring to his “coming down” from recent drug use, not his desire to halt the interview.
Zhukovskyy is “describing how he feels when he feels sick,” said McLaughlin, who acknowledged hearing Zhukovskyy say, “I don’t even want to answer anything.”
In his cross-examination by Coos County Attorney John McCormick, McLaughlin said he and Torsey had advised Zhukovskyy of his right to remain silent and also made sure that Zhukovskyy, who is a citizen of Ukraine, understood his Miranda rights and waived them knowingly.
Neither he nor Torsey pressured or coerced Zhukovskyy to speak during the June 24 interview, McLaughlin said, reiterating that Zhukovskyy was complaining about feeling poorly due to his withdrawal from heroin and cocaine use.
Mirkin said the coffee break was a diversion, after which his client was not subsequently re-read his Miranda rights.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase pointed out that New Hampshire case law does not require police to ask a defendant who has made an ambiguous statement whether he or she intended to invoke their Miranda rights.
If Zhukovskyy had intended to invoke his right to silence, “We would have heard about this a year ago, but we didn’t,” said Chase.
Torsey gave Zhukovskyy the opportunity in the June 24 interview to clarify that he was both not feeling well and did not wish the interview to continue, said Chase, but Zhukovskyy did not act on it.
Mirkin countered that Zhukovskyy saying he didn’t “want to answer anything” was not ambiguous, adding it was up to McLaughlin and Torsey to know when Zhukovskyy had invoked his right to be silent, not for Zhukovskyy to use the precise words to halt the interview.
In addition to seven counts of negligent homicide, Zhukovskyy faces seven counts each of reckless manslaughter and negligent homicide-DUI, as well as one count of aggravated DUI and reckless conduct.
He is being held without bail at the Coos County House of Corrections and has a pending motion before the court to be released on bail. He is scheduled to go to trial in March 2021,