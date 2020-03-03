MANCHESTER -- Manchester resident Justin Moura could spend as little as seven years in prison under the terms of a sentence issued Tuesday in the shooting death of Tanya Hall outside Club ManchVegas a year ago.
Moura, an Iraqi War veteran and member of the "Bros" fraternal organization, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Hall's death.
Moura was facing a second-degree murder charge. The terms of the plea bargain were disclosed in a Hillsborough County Superior Courtroom filled with Bros members on benches behind Moura. The family of the slain woman sat on the other side of the court.
Hall's boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, had tangled with Moura both inside and again outside as they were leaving. In a scene captured on security cameras, Moura is seen chasing after the couple's departing vehicle on foot.
“Justin, you brought that gun to the bar, you pulled that gun out and fired that gun, killing our daughter,” said Robyn Neveu, her mother, in a statement read during the hearing.
Moura said nothing when Judge Amy Messer offered him an opportunity to speak.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Moura was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in state prison. Three years will be shaved off the sentence if he does not commit a violent crime in his first two years in prison. Another one year will be taken off if Moura, who already has some college credits, earns an associate's degree.
He will also receive credit for the year he spent in jail without incident since the killing.
Prosecutor Peter Hinckley said the state has always believed that the homicide was a reckless act and that Moura never intended to kill.
Hinckley said he took into account Moura’s service as a veteran and his cooperation with police in the case. Two days after the death, Moura went to the police station, turned over the gun and said he accidentally fired it.
“He has expressed true and genuine remorse and regret for his conduct,” Hinckley said.
Moura told police that Winslow's SUV had struck him during a confrontation in the parking lot. That triggered the Iraq War veteran's fight-or-flight response, he said.
With pistol in hand, Moura ran up to the vehicle as it was turning. He said it veered toward him, he slipped and the gun accidentally fired.
“I put my hands up — thinking I’m gonna get smashed by this Jeep and braced for impact - and boom, I heard the gun go off,” Moura told police, according to court records.