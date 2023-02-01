Funeral for Tyre Nichols, in Memphis

Vice President Kamala Harris hugs RowVaughn Wells during the funeral service for Wells' son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.Andrew Nelles/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The relatives of Black people killed by police in cities across the United States came to Tyre Nichols' funeral in a Memphis church on Wednesday to offer comfort to the family of the Black 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by officers last month.

Speaking over a flower-bedecked casket at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, preachers recalled a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice for Nichols.