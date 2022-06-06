Manchester police on Monday released a 32-page strategy reducing gun violence in the city, a strategy that calls for social services for potential gun uses, foot-patrols in high crime areas and community building activities.
The strategy comes as the country is rethinking its approach to guns and gun laws in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. New Hampshire has experienced few mass shootings, but gun-related crimes and shootings have been on the rise in Manchester.
In 2020, the number of gun crimes in Manchester exceeded 200, and they are on track to do so again this year.
According to the document, police used the CompStat360 problem solving model to integrate community needs and feedback to address public safety issued.
"Efforts to reduce gun violence in Manchester require a multi-pronged, community-led approach," the study reads. "Through focusing efforts on youth, the community, neighborhoods, and precision policing, Manchester can become safer and healthier for all members of the community."
The New Hampshire Sunday News reported on the strategy Sunday, and police quietly released it on Monday through social media.
The strategy was developed with organizations such as the city Health, Police and Public Works departments, My-Turn, Amoskeag Health, Manchester Police Athletic League, Victory Women, Chandlers Angels and prosecutors at the local, county and federal level.