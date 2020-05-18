MANCHESTER - Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired downtown over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Old Granite Street, where a witness said someone fired about five shots in the air from a car, police said in a release Monday.
According to the witness, the shots were fired from one of three cars -- described as dark coupes or small sedans -- that all had modified exhaust systems and were traveling down Granite Street. The witness said someone in one of the cars stuck an arm out of the window, pointed it up and fired multiple times, police said in the release.
There were no reported injuries. Officers found five shell casings on the side of Granite Street, police said.
Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.