Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Thursday.

 Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Alex Murdaugh undermined his defense when he took the witness stand before he was convicted of murdering his wife and son, three jurors said Monday.

The jurors, appearing on NBC's "Today" show for their first public interview about the high-profile trial, said that the disgraced South Carolina attorney's testimony convinced the jurors that he was responsible for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, at the family's estate - and that his tears weren't believable. The jury took only three hours to find Murdaugh guilty on Thursday, and jurors have since come forward, sharing more about the critical piece of evidence that convinced them of his guilt: A video investigators found on Paul's phone with Alex Murdaugh's voice in the background in the kennels, where Maggie and Paul died. When Murdaugh took the stand, the voice from the video was familiar, the jurors said.