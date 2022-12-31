A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after he struck two pedestrians with a car near the White House while fleeing from the Secret Service.

Spiro Stafilatos, 35, was ordered held without bond during an appearance Saturday in D.C. Superior Court. A defense attorney asserted that Stafilatos had not intended to hurt anyone when he drove away from the traffic stop Friday and should be released as he awaits trial.