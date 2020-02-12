STRATHAM — The Timberland headquarters where Catherine “Cassie” Heppner spent so much of her professional life has remained closed this week at the same time that the family of the 46-year-old Exeter wife and mother grieve her shocking stabbing death last weekend.
Heppner was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon after she arrived at work, authorities said.
Robert Pavao, a 20-year-old security guard from Berwick, Maine, was arrested and hours later charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
The killing has shaken Heppner’s family, friends, coworkers and veteran law enforcement officers.
“We are devastated and stunned by the tragic loss of our beloved Cassie. She was the energetic light of our family, with an infectious spirit that touched anyone in her presence. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and colleague. We will cherish her forever. We ask that you respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time,” the statement said.
In a statement, Timberland described Heppner as a beloved employee who was the victim of a “senseless act of violence.”
“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” the company said.
Heppner was a senior marketing manager for Timberland for more than 10 years before becoming director of marketing for Timberland PRO, the company’s line of professional workwear.
According to court records, Pavao didn’t know her. He worked for Securitas, a protective services company with employees worldwide.
The headquarters of Timberland, known for its footwear and outdoors apparel, has been closed since Sunday. Yellow crime scene tape was still draped across one of the entrances on Wednesday, while others were blocked by orange traffic cones.
LinkedIn members on Heppner’s professional network praised her work, calling her a skilled marketing strategist with a “can do” attitude.
One described her as a “roll-up-your-sleeves, lead, follow, or get-out-of-the-way” marketing person who was “poised and measured.”
Heppner, who was married with a young son, was active in the community as well.
A 1995 University of New Hampshire graduate, Heppner was known for her volunteerism. She was a guest speaker last May at the 2019 Digital Marketing Conference at UNH and at a Women in Retail Leadership Summit in 2018.
“She may not have been the tallest person in the room, but she had the biggest heart and personality,” her obituary said.
Heppner was described as an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hiking, skiing, climbing and sitting around a campfire, according to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign called “The Cassie Heppner Memorial Fund,” established to create a scholarship fund for young women looking to challenge themselves in the outdoors.
“We would never let a tragedy define her life and the extraordinary person that she was. … As Cassie herself would enthusiastically say, while giving you a giant bear hug, ‘Let’s do this,’” read a statement on the site, which raised nearly $16,000 by Wednesday afternoon.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stockbridge Funeral Home at 141 Epping Road in Exeter.