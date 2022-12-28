LOWELL, Massachusetts — On what should have been the merriest of days, tragedy struck when Lowell police found two bodies in a home located at 57 Beacon St. in Lowell's Centralville neighborhood.

According to a statement released late Tuesday by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, a preliminary investigation suggested that Jose Santiago shot his wife, Rosa Santiago, before fatally shooting himself early Christmas afternoon.