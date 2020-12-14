The 23-year-old Massachusetts man killed over the weekend in a stabbing is being remembered as a loving uncle who put family first.
Jake Seaburg “sparked so much love and joy in so many people,” said his sister, Nicole Letourneau.
Seaburg was in Jaffrey where Letourneau lived with her family, including his nieces and nephews. According to a statement released by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Seaburg was stabbed in the chest during an incident on Saturday at a location on Peterborough Street.
No details about the incident have been released, and no arrests have been announced in the case. The Attorney General’s Office has stated there is no danger to the public at this time. All relevant parties to the stabbing have been identified, according to the statement.
Seaburg missed out on college after an injury kept him from pursuing a wrestling scholarship, according to his obituary. Instead, he focused on working construction for Onyx Corp., where he took after his father in working on heavy machinery.
“Growing up, his father would always take the kids in the backhoe and they would ride in the bucket. These were among their greatest memories,” the obituary states.
Family member Jessica Seaburg organized an online fundraiser to pay for her cousin’s funeral expenses, bringing in more than $10,000.
“We are heartbroken, but nevertheless our family vows to preserve our many memories of Jake — a young charismatic and tenacious man, deeply dedicated and truly remarkable,” Jessica Seaburg wrote.
“Overwhelmed by the outpouring of amazing support and love we have received,” she said on Facebook.
“Truly at a loss for words to convey our gratitude.”