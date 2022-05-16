The distraught girlfriend of Manchester murder victim John Glennon said Glennon would have never let his killer into his apartment sometime overnight Thursday.
Authorities have said that Glennon, 71, the resident of the Carpenter Center, a downtown apartment building for elderly people, died from multiple stab wounds in his apartment; his body was discovered Friday morning.
His alleged killer, Stephanie Beard, 34, appeared in a Boston courtroom on Monday on a fugitive from justice warrant. She did not waive extradition, according to a spokesman for New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, meaning it could be months before she returns to New Hampshire.
Jeannette Boisvert said she spoke to Glennon on the telephone shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Nothing was out of the ordinary; he said they would talk again in the morning and they both exchanged “I love you's.”
“John wouldn’t randomly let anyone into his apartment,” Boisvert said during an interview in her apartment. By 9:30 or 10 p.m., he would be asleep, she said.
Boisvert, 62, said she met Glennon 10 years ago when he moved into Carpenter Center. They became friends and eventually their friendship turned romantic.
Last Valentine’s Day, he got down on his knee and gave her a Claddagh ring, which he called a commitment ring.
“He was one of the most gentlest and kindest guys I know,” she said. “He was stolen from me.”
She credits his support in helping her overcome paralysis by taking her to doctor appointments and to the YWCA for strengthening. She can now walk on her own in her apartment and outside with the help of a walker.
Authorities have said little about the killing, except that it involved multiple stab wounds and that it took place in Glennon’s apartment, which Boisvert said was number 407.
Police also said Beard stole Glennon's car, a Subaru Impreza.
She was arrested in Boston a day after Glennon’s body was discovered. New Hampshire authorities have charged her with second-degree murder and automobile theft.
The Carpenter Center, a 96-unit apartment building, has a buzzer system that allows residents to remotely let someone enter. Residents also have key fobs that open the door when they want to re-enter.
“You’re supposed to be careful, not let in people you don’t know,” said a 71-year-old resident who did not want his name used.
He said the interior doors are sturdy too. The staff works hard to address residents’ concerns, and people feel safe, he said.
A 65-year-old resident said there are security cameras everywhere, which makes her feel safe. She said she would see Glennon standing on the corner of Franklin and Merrimack streets, smoking before heading to the YMCA.
“He’d always be pleasant to me, say ‘There’s the pretty lady,’” said the woman, who also did not want her name used.
Boisvert said Glennon vaped but was in excellent health. He visited the YMCA on weekday mornings, altering his workout between swimming and weights.
He was a retired nuclear electrician who worked on projects from the New Hampshire Seacoast to Antarctica. He was widowed twice, Boisvert said.
Stephen Hanabergh Domenech, 22, said he met Glennon about 10 years ago, when he was dating his grandmother. Domenech said his grandmother, mother and Glennon often visited York Beach, Maine. He said Glennon quickly filled the role of the grandfathers he never knew.
They spoke about history often.
“He had a philosophical mind," Domenech said. "He was a brilliant man."
He said Glennon was not a womanizer and would not let random women into his apartment. “If a person said they wanted money,” Domenech said, “he would have given it to her.”