BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been found guilty of the first-degree murders of two of her children.
The once-lively courtroom, filled moments earlier with laughter and chatting, quickly turned silent, aside from mousy whispers and the clacking keyboards Friday afternoon. After six weeks of the criminal trial and just seven hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury reached a verdict and convicted the 49-year-old Rexburg woman of all six felony counts. That includes three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for the children and Tammy Daybell, then-wife of Vallow Daybell’s husband. She faces up to life in prison.
Law enforcement officers — including a key witness, Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo — hugged victims’ family members and friends in the courtroom. Others handed out fist bumps or pats on the back.
Three years ago, authorities found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried in shallow graves on the property of Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell. Investigators on the case uncovered a trail of messages, recordings and corroborating witnesses, showing that the couple held beliefs that her children were “demons” who needed to be “cast out” — or killed, according to witness testimony.
After their deaths, Vallow Daybell continued to collect Social Security and child care benefits. She was also found guilty of grand theft.
“JJ, I love you,” Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather, said after the verdict. “Papa wish you were here in other circumstances. Tylee, Papa loves you.”
Larry Woodcock also said that Tammy Daybell — whom he never met — was a part of their lives.
“Tammy, I am sorry for what happened to you. My heart hurts,” he said holding up his wrist, which was decorated with wristbands in support of the victims. “My heart hurts for these three.”
The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation, which supports libraries and literacy programs in Utah and Idaho, in a statement said organizers are relieved and grateful that justice has been served. They plan to continue to honor Tammy Daybell’s legacy by “getting books into the hands of kids.” Tammy Daybell worked as a school librarian before she was killed.
“We love you, Tammy,” the foundation said in the statement. “You will never be forgotten.”
To convict Vallow Daybell of the first-degree murder counts for JJ and Tylee, the jury needed to conclude that she killed her children, or encouraged or commanded someone else to do so. Prosecutors in the indictment said the Daybells espoused religious beliefs “for the purpose of justifying” or encouraging the homicides.
“No one here is charged because of their religious beliefs,” Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during his closing argument Thursday. “They are charged for using those religious beliefs for the purpose of murder.”
Sentencing date still in question
Judge Steven Boyce didn’t set a date for Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. He said a typical case takes about two months before the pre-sentencing documents are finalized, but because of the complicated nature of Vallow Daybell’s case, it could take longer. Boyce removed the death penalty as an option in March.
Prosecutors in a written statement said they “want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.” With Chad Daybell’s case still pending, they “remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell,” they said.
Vallow Daybell’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
Vallow Daybell to be extradited to Arizona
A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell — who faces charges similar to Vallow Daybell’s and the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell — but his trial is expected sometime next year. He has pleaded not guilty to the eight felonies against him, online court records showed.
In Arizona, Vallow Daybell still faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with former husband Charles Vallow’s death. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, in a written statement, said it intends to prosecute Vallow Daybell on the charge and asked for her to be extradited to Arizona after she’s sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction.
“The extradition can take from several weeks to several months,” the statement said.
Vallow Daybell also could be charged with the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, FOX10 Phoenix reported. Police said they believe Cox attempted to shoot Boudreaux in October 2019, and the Daybells conspired to murder him, the Arizona outlet reported.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to charge Chad Daybell with attempted murder in March 2022, according to FOX10 Phoenix, but said Vallow Daybell’s charges were still under review. Karla Navarrete, a spokesperson for the attorney’s office, told the Idaho Statesman by phone that the attempted murder charge is still under review.
If Vallow Daybell appeals her conviction — which wouldn’t happen until after the sentencing hearing — it wouldn’t affect the extradition process, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, deputy chief of staff for the attorney’s office, told the Statesman by email.
Grandfather: What jury ‘went through ... is mind-boggling’
Throughout the trial, people from all over the country traveled to Idaho to get a glimpse of Vallow Daybell and watch the trial, some of whom made plans to sit through the entirety of the court proceedings. Many of the spectators were women who follow true crime and seemed mesmerized by the horrific case of a mother accused of murdering her children.
Outside the Ada County Courthouse, nearly 100 people gathered to hear from JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, as the Louisiana couple walked out on the front steps. The crowd began to cheer lyrics from Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” JJ’s song.
The Woodcocks were major advocates for the children, having asked the Rexburg Police Department to conduct a welfare check when they went missing. The grandparents offered a $20,000 reward for any information to raise awareness about Tylee and JJ’s disappearance.
“I want to personally thank, and I want to personally hug every one of those jurors,” Larry Woodcock told reporters in a thick southern drawl. “What they went through — what they saw — is mind-boggling. I hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I hope that nobody ever has to see and hear the details of what happened to JJ, to Tylee and to Tammy.”
Larry Woodcock, who wore a “World’s Greatest Papa” shirt, said he had a final message for Vallow Daybell.
“Turn out the lights, the party’s over,” Larry Woodcock said, singing a Willie Nelson song. “They say that all good things must end.”
“Lori, it ended,” he continued.
