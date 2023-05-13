US-NEWS-IDAHO-MISSINGCHILDREN-2-ID

Larry Woodcock and Kay Woodcock, middle, grandparents of Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow, walk out of the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, in victory after a jury came to a guilty verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The jury found Vallow Daybell guilty of first-degree murders in the deaths of two of her children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. 

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/TNS
Daniel Fitt, left, holds a sign reading "Farewell Gory Lori" while holding his cell phone to listen to a livestream of the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial outside of the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of first-degree murders in the deaths of two of her children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been found guilty of the first-degree murders of two of her children.

The once-lively courtroom, filled moments earlier with laughter and chatting, quickly turned silent, aside from mousy whispers and the clacking keyboards Friday afternoon. After six weeks of the criminal trial and just seven hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury reached a verdict and convicted the 49-year-old Rexburg woman of all six felony counts. That includes three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for the children and Tammy Daybell, then-wife of Vallow Daybell’s husband. She faces up to life in prison.

Rhonda Shields of Boise holds her phone so Gia Eilers of Boise, right, can hear a livestream of the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial outside of the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of first-degree murders in the deaths of two of her children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.  