A New Jersey man has been indicted on felony charges following his arrest last month in connection with the 2019 vandalism at the America’s Stonehenge site in Salem.
Mark L. Russo, 51, of 1108 Kings Highway in Swedesboro, N.J., faces two counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief for his alleged role in the carving damage that led to a 15-month investigation involving social media sleuthing to find him.
The indictments allege that Russo entered a secured section of the archaeological site on Sept. 28, 2019, with the intention of committing criminal mischief and criminal threatening by “carving into the artifact and disturbing the stone structure.”
The vandalism caused more than $1,500 in damage.
According to Salem police, the investigation began after the large stone tablet at the site that’s believed to be 4,000 years old was damaged by what appeared to be a power tool. It was also knocked over.
Police said the tablet was carved with “WWG1WGA” and “IAMMARK.”
A few days after the vandalism was found, Salem police learned that the “WWG1WGA” carving stood for “Where We Go 1, We Go All,” which is a motto with connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
An 18-inch tall wooden cross was also found suspended between two trees. Photographs tacked onto the front showed a young boy in one, two men in another, and a man alone in a third picture. Two sketched drawings were also attached to the cross that appeared to depict the crucifixion and the Statue of Liberty.
According to the website for the attraction, the site is described as a maze of man-made chambers, walls and ceremonial meeting places and is believed to be one of the oldest man-made constructions in the country
“Like Stonehenge in England, America’s Stonehenge was built by ancient people well versed in astronomy and stone construction. It has been determined that the site is an accurate astronomical calendar. It was, and still can be, used to determine specific solar and lunar events of the year. Various inscriptions have been found throughout the site including Ogham, Phoenician and Iberian Punic Script,” the website said.
Salem police Detective Michael Geha led the investigation that culminated in Russo’s arrest on March 1 in New Jersey with the help of other agencies.
Russo is scheduled to be arraigned on May 20 in Rockingham County Superior Court.