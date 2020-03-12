A Nashua man accused of assaulting a child earlier this month was angry with the boy after he spilled cereal on the floor, according to court records.
The 8-year-old boy told an employee at Fairgrounds Elementary School about the incident, which was then reported to the New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families.
Officer Heather West of the Nashua Police Department responded to the school on March 3 and interviewed the victim, according to a prosecutor synopsis filed at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
The boy told police that Brandon Leblond, 27, of 127.5 Walnut St. “kicked him in the knee this past weekend because he spilled his cereal on the floor at their house,” says court documents, adding authorities observed a bruise on the inside of the child’s knee; Leblond is not the boy’s father.
The child said he accidentally spilled his cornflakes on the floor while getting his food for breakfast, “which caused Brandon to become angry with him and kick him directly in the knee with the very tip of his white Nike shoes,” states court records, adding a sibling witnessed the incident and told Leblond that he was “not nice,” and to leave him alone.
After pressing the boy about his bruise, the child eventually told his mother what happened. The boy’s mother told police that she confronted and yelled at Leblond about the incident, however Leblond claimed to have no idea how it happened, says the prosecutor’s synopsis.
When authorities questioned Leblond about the alleged assault, he initially denied knowing how the boy sustained the injury, but later stated that it may have occurred while they were roughhousing on Sunday.
“However, Leblond eventually admitted that he kicked (the boy) in the knee after discovering that (he) had spilled cornflakes on the kitchen floor … Leblond said he meant to kick (the boy) in the butt at the time, but (he) turned abruptly, causing him to strike (the boy’s) right knee instead,” states court documents.
Leblond was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with the incident. He is currently free on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on March 19 at the Nashua courthouse. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.