A Nashua homeowner was able to detain a burglar after the stranger broke into his home and startled him early Saturday morning.
Stefan Baringer, 37, of 66 Anvil Dr., is accused of breaking into an occupied, downtown house about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. The homeowner was awakened by the sound and confronted Baringer, said Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department.
“There was a little bit of a struggle, but (the homeowner) was able to hold him down,” he said.
The resident managed to hold down Baringer, call authorities and keep the burglar detained until police arrived, said Hannon.
Baringer is accused of forcing himself into the home, allegedly assaulting the resident and damaging several items inside of the house during the incident, according to police. He was arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief.
But Baringer was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
“I think the reason he got out (on bail), is because the more we look into it, we think this was a mistake. He wasn’t targeting this individual. It may have been his state of mind,” Hannon said of Baringer. “ … This was just a mistaken identity on which house he was entering.”
If convicted, Baringer faces up to 15 years in prison for the burglary offense. Baringer does have a criminal background, but that his last arrest and serious charge was nine years ago, police said. In that instance, Baringer was one of two men who pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ Donuts on East Hollis Street and stole cash from the business in 2012. He received a suspended prison sentence of three to six months for that offense, according to news reports.
No one was injured during Saturday’s incident, according to Hannon.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the crime line at 603-589-1665.