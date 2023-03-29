Nashua man, 18, arrested in stabbing Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Jaiden Baringer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua teenager was arrested on felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times.Jaiden Baringer, 18, was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, domestic violence, according to a news release from Nashua police. He was being held on preventative detention.Police had responded to a Nashua home Tuesday for a report of a domestic assault and found a man suffering from serious stab wounds.Baringer, who knew the victim, was located in the area and taken into custody without further incident, officials said.Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the special investigations division at 603-594-3500 or the anonymous Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man, 18, arrested in stabbing Center Tuftonboro man could serve 10-30 years in prison for shooting at Carroll County deputy sheriff Manchester police investigate 'race-related supremacist' messaging found outside homes Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Nashville shooting victims Sam Bankman-Fried charged in US with bribing Chinese officials Concord police investigate after 'incendiary device' found in Capital Plaza Load more {{title}} Most Popular Pursuit of car doing doughnuts ends in driver shot in Manchester parking lot Manchester defendant in domestic assault case escaped murder prosecution of Virginia senior Pelham man charged after truck hits pole in Hudson Nashville school shooter had 'emotional disorder' and small arsenal, police say Carded for cigarette purchase, 32-year-old robs convenience store Postal worker from Nashua sentenced to a day in jail for bribery, cocaine distribution charges Three men indicted in fatal Worcester shooting of Andrew Barley in 2022 Trump warns of 'potential death & destruction' if he is charged in hush-money case Concord police investigate after 'incendiary device' found in Capital Plaza Hells Angels member gets 21 months for gun possession Request News Coverage