A New Hampshire man accused of making a bomb threat to Harvard University in April is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court Friday where a judge will decide if he is to remain jailed while his case plays out.

Court records show William Giordani made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday after FBI agents arrested him in Nashua, New Hampshire. He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Paul Levenson at 12 p.m. Friday for a detention hearing.