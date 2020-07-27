NASHUA -- A man was arrested late Sunday night on reckless conduct and other charges, after Nashua police say he pointed a loaded laser-equipped firearm at two occupied police cruisers.
According to police, Christian Santos, 23, of Nashua, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, and two counts of conduct involving a laser pointer.
According to police, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a suspicious man walking near an apartment complex in the area of Congress Street carrying what appeared to be a firearm equipped with a laser.
Officers in the area located Santos after they say he pointed the loaded firearm with an attached laser device at two occupied police cruisers. Santos discarded the firearm before being stopped by officers, police said, but officers at the scene were able to locate and recover the gun.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.