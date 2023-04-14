Nashua man allegedly pointed a gun during road rage incident Staff Report Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Michael Field Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm during a road rage incident in Nashua this week, authorities said Friday.Michael Field, 41, was charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm Monday.The victims told police that Field pointed a firearm at them in a threatening manner, according to Nashua Police, which sized a firearm from Field’s vehicle.Field’s was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on May 18. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man allegedly pointed a gun during road rage incident NH Bar News editor exonerated on sexual assault charges Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested Thursday in Mass. Biden says U.S. 'getting close' on source of intelligence leak Police: Virginia man arrested after threatening to kill Nashua woman Portsmouth schools closed due to threatening video shared online Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two charged in connection with reported mail theft in several NH communities Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested Thursday in Mass. US Attorney: Pastor used church funds to pay off gambling debts Deadly shooting outside New Boston Space Force site was justified, AG says One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times NH Bar News editor exonerated on sexual assault charges Trial begins in Vt. for man accused of abducting, raping woman from Manchester mall Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing Portsmouth schools closed due to threatening video shared online Request News Coverage