LOWELL, Mass. — Police arrested a pair of suspects accused of devising a plan to lure a man to an apartment on Avenue A where they allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

No one was injured during the incident, and the suspects — Eric Desimas, 36, of Nashua, N.H., and Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell — were taken into custody during the early morning hours Tuesday, shortly after the alleged crime occurred, according to police reports available in court documents.