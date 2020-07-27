A Nashua man is accused of pointing a loaded gun with an attached laser beam device at two occupied police cruisers this past weekend in the Gate City.
The incident occurred around 11:17 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Congress Street. According to a news release, Christian Santos, 23, of 187 Searles Road was allegedly walking near an apartment complex with the gun.
Police say he then pointed the firearm and attached laser beam at two police cruisers.
“Santos discarded the firearm before being stopped by officers, however officers were able to locate and recover the firearm,” police said in a statement.
Santos was arrested and charged with falsifying physical evidence, two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of conduct involving a laser pointer.
If convicted of the felony offenses, he could face up to seven years in prison. Santos was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.