Manchester police arrested a Nashua man Friday, suspected of shooting another man in the foot on Wednesday in Nashua.
Nashua police had issued a warrant for the arrest of Jalen Juwan Miller, 26, charging him with felony first-degree assault.
Nashua police said Miller and a 30-year-old man who he knew got into an altercation on Nashua's Main Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Miller fired twice, and one of his bullets hit the other man's foot.
After Miller was arrested Friday in Manchester, he was additionally charged with two counts of reckless conduct.
Miller is being held for arraignment May 18 at Hillsborough County Superior Court - South.
Anyone with information about the shooting call Nashua police at 594-3500 or the anonymous Crimeline at 589-1655.