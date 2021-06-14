A Nashua man is back in custody after Bristol police say he ran off before being taken to jail Saturday afternoon.
Tyler Prue, 28, was recaptured with the help of Bristol residents, who reported seeing him running through backyards, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire said in a statement.
According to Bristol police, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday officers were completing the booking and bail of Prue on charges of stalking, breach of bail conditions and operating after suspension when he asked for permission to smoke a cigarette before being transported to the Grafton County Jail.
According to police, after being granted permission Prue allegedly bolted and fled police custody.
Officers immediately requested assistance from surrounding agencies to apprehend Prue.
Within 45 minutes Prue was located and taken back into custody, police said.
McIntire said his department was aided by residents of Bristol, who reported seeing Prue running through backyards.
Personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, state police, and the New Hampton, Bridgewater and Franklin police departments also assisted, along with Franklin Police K9 Falco.
Prue is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Grafton County Superior Court on all charges, including felony escape from custody.