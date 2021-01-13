A Nashua man is under arrest after police claim he robbed a local beauty salon at knifepoint last week.
According to Nashua police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Studio on Pearl salon at 101 West Pearl St., just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.
Police reported a masked man had entered the store and demanded money from one of the hairdressers while brandishing a knife.
The man allegedly took cash from the hairdresser and fled. There were no reported injuries.
Nashua police identified the man as Manuel Escamilla, 28, of Nashua. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, police said, on charges of robbery and convicted felons.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.