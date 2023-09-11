A report of an armed carjacking in Nashua ended with a man in custody after crashing a vehicle into four granite barriers outside Manchester police headquarters on Valley Street Monday afternoon, officials said.
Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, Manchester police located a van they believe was involved in an armed carjacking in Nashua earlier in the day.
Manchester police say when officers activated their lights and siren at the corner of Old Granite and Elm streets, the driver fled.
“The driver turned onto Valley St., traveling at a high rate of speed and running red lights,” Manchester police said in a news release. At the intersection of Maple and Valley streets, the van went through another red light and hit a vehicle going north on Maple Street, police said.
“The crash caused the van to lose control, and the vehicle hit four granite barriers in front of the police department, uprooting them from the ground,” Manchester police said in a news release. The van spun around and came to rest beside the police department visitor parking lot.
At that point, the driver “got out of the van and ran into the parking lot, where Manchester officers intercepted him near the front door” of the police station, officials said.
“They gave commands for him to stop but the suspect did not comply, and an officer deployed his taser,” Manchester police said.
The driver, identified as Barton Tibando, 53, of Nashua, was taken into custody and faces numerous charges out of Manchester including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, conduct after an accident, driving after revocation/suspension, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
No injuries were reported, and the road reopened late Monday afternoon.