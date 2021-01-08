A suspected drunken driver from Nashua is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a two-state pursuit and collided with a Seabrook police cruiser.
Brian Kinney, 44, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, failing to stop for police, and being a fugitive from justice.
According to authorities, Hampton police notified Seabrook that a driver who was believed to be intoxicated had evaded police when they tried to stop his vehicle.
A short time later, Seabrook police spotted Kinney’s vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook and attempted to pull him over, but he fled at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers pursued Kinney and at some point a crash occurred between his vehicle and a Seabrook cruiser, police said. An officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at Seabrook Emergency Room.
Police deployed spike strips on Route 286 and eventually stopped him in Salisbury, Mass.
He was taken in custody by Salisbury police.
A police booking photo showed Kinney with facial injuries, but police said they were preexisting and not a result of his encounter with officers. Police said they're investigating where he received the injuries.
New Hampshire State Police and Salisbury Fire Department also assisted with the incident.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Seabrook police officer Dan Hurley at 474-5200.