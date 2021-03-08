A Nashua man has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Chester man found unresponsive in Merrimack in 2018, officials said.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said Brandon Barlow, 33, of Nashua, was arrested Monday on charges of causing the death of Matthew Bailey, 25, of Chester on March 5, 2018, by dispensing or selling him the controlled drug fentanyl, which he then injected, inhaled, or ingested, resulting in his death.
Bailey was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on the side of Daniel Webster Highway just after 7 a.m. on March 5, 2018.
Barlow is charged with acts prohibited, death resulting. The charge carries a possible maximum term of imprisonment for life in state prison with the possibility of parole.
Barlow is also charged with sale of a controlled drug, which carries a maximum sentence of up to seven years in state prison and a $100,000 fine.
Barlow will be arraigned on March 9 in Hillsborough County Superior Court (Southern District).