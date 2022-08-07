Nashua man charged in fatal stabbing of woman By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 7, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman last week, the Attorney General’s office said Sunday.Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been arrested for knowingly causing the death of Julie Graichen, 34, by stabbing her.Ramirez is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday.Police were called to a Kinsley Street residence at 5:20 p.m. Friday and found Graichen.The Attorney General’s Office said the stabbing is unrelated to a fatal shooting earlier in the day.Police ask anyone with any information about the stabbing to call the Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man charged in fatal stabbing of woman U.S. prison officials resist making inmates pay court-ordered victim fees Officials say they know ‘all parties involved’ in homicides +2 Troopers: 2019 crash that killed 7 in Randolph was 'unavoidable' Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Defense presents case in trial of driver who allegedly struck and killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph Load more {{title}} Most Popular Officials say they know ‘all parties involved’ in homicides Former Saint Anselm College vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement AG's office investigating 'suspicious' deaths of woman, two kids in Northfield Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Conn. man arrested after driving 161 mph on I-93, state police say Boston Chinatown restaurant served up multimillion dollar money laundering operation, feds say Troopers: 2019 crash that killed 7 in Randolph was 'unavoidable' Registered sex offender from Manchester accused of recording woman in Salem bathroom Mass. couple charged in alleged robbery, Hampstead hostage situation Police: Hudson SUV driver intentionally struck dirt biker in Lowell, Mass. Request News Coverage