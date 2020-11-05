A Nashua man faces criminal charges after police say he fled the scene of a crash last month that left a pedestrian injured.
According to Nashua police, officers responded to reports of a crash involving injury to a pedestrian at the intersection of High and Main streets around 6:30 p.m. back on Oct. 16.
Upon arrival, police reported finding a pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to police, detectives believe a man identified as Glenn Solomon, 53, of Nashua hit the pedestrian with his vehicle, then left the scene without contacting police or giving his contact information to the victim.
An arrest warrant was issued, and Solomon was arrested Wednesday around 5:06 p.m. on charges of conduct after an accident and false report of an accident.
He was released on $240 cash bail, pending arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.
Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 589-1665.