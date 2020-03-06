NASHUA — A city man has been arrested after a sexual assault in January.
On Jan. 28, Nashua police recieved a report that Dylon Miller, 22, had sexually assaulted a woman he knew. Nashua detectives investigated the alleged assault, and got a warrant for Miller's arrest for aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony. A special felony is punishable up to 20 years in state prison.
Police arrested Miller on Thursday evening.
Miller was released on personal recognizance for appearance March 19 in Hillsborough County Superior Court - South.