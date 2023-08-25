Nashua man charged with 2014 sexual assault of a child Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email ROMERO Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man has been arrested for an alleged rape of a minor that happened nine years ago.Ramon Hiraldo Romero, 34, was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, Nashua police said.The 2014 incident was first reported to Nashua police in February, according to a news release.After his arrest, Romero was released on $500 cash bond, pending his arraignment on Sept. 28 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Trump is selling his mug shot on shirts, koozies and bumper stickers Nashua man charged with 2014 sexual assault of a child Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home +2 Orange County mass shooter identified as ex-cop targeting estranged wife, sources say +2 Court proceedings continue for homeless man accused of stabbing elderly man walking on a trail in Manchester Man arrested for double stabbing outside Manchester club Load more {{title}} Most Popular New trial date set for police officer from NH accused of raping homeless Mass. teen Manchester man arrested for city bank robbery Man arrested for double stabbing outside Manchester club Man stabbed, walks to Manchester hotel Embattled sheriff to go on paid leave after urging by county commissioners 'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in Rye Manchester police look for thief who ran off with Waterworks Cafe safe Strafford County Commissioners to discuss Brave's employment status Monday Manchester man faces new charges of child sex abuse Concord police investigate fatal accident on Loudon Road involving car, motorcycle Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage