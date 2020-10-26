NASHUA -- A Nashua man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set a fire outside an apartment building before damaging a woman’s property during a domestic disturbance Saturday night.
According to Nashua police, a patrol officer reported discovering an active fire outside a residence on Pleasant St. just after 7 p.m. Saturday and extinguished the flames.
Officials determined the fire was started deliberately, placing occupants of a multi-unit apartment building in danger.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
According to police, detectives later developed evidence that Aaron Eldredge, 32, of Nashua, was responsible for starting the fire.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responding to a Nashua residence for a reported domestic disturbance learned Eldredge had allegedly damaged property within the home belonging to a woman known to him.
Eldredge was located a short time later in possession of stolen property and placed under arrest, police said. Detectives determined he had reportedly violated active bail conditions.
Eldredge was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on charges of arson, stalking, criminal mischief, detention and sanctions for default or breach of conditions, and receiving stolen property.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Nashua police crime line at 589-1665.