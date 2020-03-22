NASHUA — A city man accused of trying to stab someone during a disturbance faces several charges including assault and criminal threatening, police said Sunday.
John-Paul Faggons, 28, of 28 Spalding St., was arrested Saturday afternoon by officers responding to a disturbance call, police said in a release Sunday.
Faggons was armed with two large knives and threatening another individual outside a home when police arrived around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. Faggons surrendered to officers after several minutes and was taken into custody, police said. The other person sustained minor injuries and Faggons was evaluated for a self-inflicted knife wound, police said. Faggons was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of criminal threatening, three counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Faggons was being held on preventative detention bail pending his arraignment. which was scheduled for Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South in Nashua, police said.