A Nashua man faces an felony charge after police say he assaulted a child.
In a news release, Nashua police say it was reported on Tuesday that Brandon Leblond, 27, had assaulted a juvenile he knew. The child was hurt, police said in a news release, but had only minor injuries.
Police detectives arrested Leblond on Wednesday in the early afternoon. The Walnut Street man has been charged with second-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to seven years in state prison.
Leblond was released on personal recognizance for arraignment March 19 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Nashua police ask anyone with information to call the department's Crime Line at 603-589-1665.