Nashua police have arrested a city man for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images after receiving a tip from a national organization.
Gregory Payeur, 40, of 184 Harris Road, was charged with distribution of child sexual abuse images (five counts), a special felony; and possession of child sexual abuse images (five counts), a class B felony, according to a news release.
Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit made the arrest Friday after obtaining an arrest warrant.
In February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to the department regarding the exploitation of children on a social media chat application. An investigation identified Payeur as the suspect.
“During a search of Payeur’s residence an electronic device was located which contained child sexual abuse images,” the release reads.
Payeur is being held on preventive detention and will is to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Monday.
A special felony is punishable by a maximum sentence not to exceed 20 years and a minimum sentence not to exceed 1/2 of the maximum sentence, exclusive of fine, according to the news release. A class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, exclusive of fines.
The Nashua Police Department is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, working to combat child exploitation in New Hampshire.
The department requests anyone with further information or who would like to anonymously report cases of child exploitation to call the department’s crime line at 589-1665.