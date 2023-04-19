Nashua man charged with domestic violence assault Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Kelvin Tavarez Nunez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man has been arrested for domestic violence assault after allegedly trying to strangle his former girlfriend.Kelvin Tavarez Nunez, 25, is charged with domestic violence second-degree assault, and two counts of simple assault (domestic violence).According to a news release from Nashua police, a woman told police that Tavarez Nunez, her former partner, had assaulted and tried to strangle her during a physical altercation.Tavarez Nunez was arrested and held without bail pending arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting Ex-Trump Organization crook released from jail Jack Teixeira was quiet in school while building a persona online +3 'Shot spotter' alert leads to gun and drug charges in Manchester +2 Nashua man charged with domestic violence assault NH woman charged with vehicular homicide in New Mexico Load more {{title}} Most Popular Teenager shot, killed in RI identified as missing Concord student NH Bar News editor exonerated on sexual assault charges Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested Thursday in Mass. Mass. woman arrested after fleeing police on I-93 Sunday US Attorney: Pastor used church funds to pay off gambling debts 2 missing men found dead in Boston storage unit Police: Virginia man arrested after threatening to kill Nashua woman Manchester man wearing trash bags charged with arson after allegedly trying to light vehicle on fire Trial begins in Vt. for man accused of abducting, raping woman from Manchester mall Somersworth man charged with selling lethal drugs Request News Coverage