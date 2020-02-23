HUDSON -- A Nashua man was charged with drunken driving after he crashed into a utility pole on Ferry Street Sunday night, police said.
According to police, Harold Kobisky, 54, was headed west in a 2015 Ford F150 when he veered off the road and hit the pole about 7:35 p.m.
Kobisky was not wearing a seatbelt; the airbag deployed, police said. He was taken to Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Kobisky, who was charged with driving while intoxicated, was released on personal recognizance bail. He is to be arraigned March 27 at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.
Late Sunday night, westbound traffic on Ferry Street between Buswell Street and Pleasant Avenue was closed and vehicles were being detoured as Eversource worked on the utility pole.